 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Union Crowns Homecoming King & Queen

Friday, October 23, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Union Homecoming King and Queen 2020 (2)RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School crowned their Homecoming King and Queen on October 16.

The King and Queen for 2020 are Karter Vogle and Morgan Cumberland.

Morgan is the daughter of Brad and Rachel Cumberland of Rimersburg and Karter is the son of Kristy Shick and Adam Vogle, both of Sligo.

During the announcement of Homecoming Court at the Football game against Brockway, all candidates for Queen carried one single rose in memory of their classmate Cora McKinlay, who was killed in an auto accident this past summer.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.