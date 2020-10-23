Union Crowns Homecoming King & Queen

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School crowned their Homecoming King and Queen on October 16.

The King and Queen for 2020 are Karter Vogle and Morgan Cumberland.

Morgan is the daughter of Brad and Rachel Cumberland of Rimersburg and Karter is the son of Kristy Shick and Adam Vogle, both of Sligo.

During the announcement of Homecoming Court at the Football game against Brockway, all candidates for Queen carried one single rose in memory of their classmate Cora McKinlay, who was killed in an auto accident this past summer.

