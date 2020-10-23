Woman Accused of Forging Checks, Stealing Nearly $9K from Employer Enters Guilty Plea

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman who reportedly forged checks and stole nearly $9,000.00 from her employer entered a guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

Niki Lorraine Borowski, 38, of Franklin, entered a guilty plea on one first-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property on Wednesday, October 21.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3



– Forgery – Alter Writing, Misdemeanor 1 (17 counts)

Borowski remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for November 18.

The charges stem from an investigation into thefts from a business that occurred over several years.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Niki Borowski started employment at a Knox Borough business as an office employee in charge of payroll and supply purchases for the company in 2016 and was terminated in May 2018.

According to the complaint, between December 31, 2016, and March 9, 2018, Borowski forged the signatures of the owner and the president of the business on several payroll checks that she was not authorized to be issued.

She allegedly made out two paychecks to herself for the same pay periods, one check that was legitimate and signed by the owner and the president of the company and a second check was fraudulent in which she forged the signatures of the owner and the president of the company, the complaint states.

The amount of the checks that were unauthorized and forged by Borowski totaled $7,613.81, the complaint indicates.

Borowski also without having permission paid her husband’s credit card payments for the months of January, February, and March of 2018 with the known business’ checking account in a total amount of $1,144.85 for the three months.

Restitution in the amount of $8,758.66 is being requested.

According to the complaint, when interviewed by Knox Borough Police, Borowski stated she “ran into financial hardship and needed the extra money.”

Borowski was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, February 20.

