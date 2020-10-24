A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of drizzle with isolated showers before 8am, then areas of drizzle between 8am and 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Light north wind.

Sunday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 49.

