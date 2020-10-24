Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Chocolate Meltaways

This addicting meltaways will knock your socks off!

Ingredients

1 package (10 to 13 ounces) white baking chips

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips



1 cup creamy peanut butter2 tablespoons shortening

Directions

-In a microwave-safe bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Cover and microwave on high for 1-1/2 minutes; stir. Microwave, uncovered, on high 30 seconds longer; stir until smooth.

-Pour into miniature muffin liners. Place on a baking sheet; refrigerate until set. Store in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.