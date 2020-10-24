Explore TV: Redbank Valley to Host Coudersport in Playoff Showdown

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues on Saturday afternoon as District 9 playoff action begins with the Redbank Valley Bulldogs taking on the Coudersport Falcons. All of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 3:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

ABOUT THE GAME

Coudersport at Redbank Valley

The #2 seeded Redbank Valley Bulldogs will face the #3 seeded Coudersport Falcons in the first round of the D9 Class A playoffs. Redbank Valley is a perfect 4-0 on the season, defeating Union/A-C Valley and Keystone to top the Small School South Division. Redbank Valley’s defense is tenacious, and the Bulldogs have only allowed 14 total points in four games this season. Joe Mansfield leads the Bulldogs with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks, while Hudson Martz has a team-high 27 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for a loss. The Bulldogs love to run the football, rushing for just over 150 yards per game. Martz and Ray Shreckengost are the top ball carriers for the Bulldogs, and both average around 50 rushing yards per game.

Last week, Coudersport fell to 4-1 in 2020 after losing their first game in nearly two years against Smethport. The Falcons will be eager to get back on the winning track against Redbank Valley. The Falcons’ famed triple option offense has powered Coudersport to 276 rushing yards per game this season, with both quarterback Hayden Keck and running back Brandt Kightlinger averaging over 100 yards per game on the ground. Coudersport’s defense has been beyond exceptional at forcing turnovers, snagging eight interceptions and recovering 17 fumbles in only five games.

One Thing to Watch: The matchup should be an intriguing battle of rushing defenses. Ball security will be the name of the game for the Bulldogs, who must avoid costly turnovers to put points on the board. Meanwhile, in last week’s loss, Coudersport struggled to adapt once Smethport shut down the Falcons’ triple option attack. Will Coudersport find another method of attack if Redbank is able to stuff the run?

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

KERLE TIRE COMPANY

REDBANK CHEVROLET

DUBROOK

BAUER TRUCK REPAIR

SWEET BASIL

CCC BANK

ERIC SHICK INSURANCE

FUN BANK

LAUREL EYE CLINIC

ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING

ALLEGHENY GRILLE

CLARION FOREST VNA

SWEET BASIL

NEXT STEP THERAPY

CARRIER INSURANCE

J&J FEEDS & NEEDS AND J&J TRAILER SALES

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

CLARION FORD

MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET

ALL SEASONS TEMPORARIES

CLARION HOSPITAL/BHS

GATESMAN AUTOBODY

SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA

FALLER’S FURNITURE

S&W AUTOBODY

OCHS LUMBER

JANNEY, The Clarion Office

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

TIONESTA BUILDERS

LUTON’S PLUMBING AND HEATING

HAGER PAVING

ZACHERL MOTORS

MV PROPERTY CARE

RIVERHILL AUTOMOTIVE

Sugar Tree Boutique

TRI-COUNTY HOMES

C&A TREES

COUSIN BASILS

THE SUGAR TREE

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.