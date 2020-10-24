James L. Atkins, age 84, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Peppi’s Hospice House in Tucson, AZ.

Jim was born on April 7, 1936, in Creighton, PA to the late James R. and Mildred M. (Bowser) Atkins.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served time in France.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis R. Atkins, whom he married on May 5, 1986; his children, David (Kim) Atkins, Jeffrey Atkins, Brian (Debbie) Atkins, Rob (Kit) Woods, Pete Woods, and Laurie (Jim Bowen) Woods; and his siblings, LeRoy (Phyllis) Atkins, Ronald (Lorraine) Atkins, and Richard (Kathy) Atkins; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; as well as many other adored family members.

He was preceded in death by sons, James W. Atkins and Brian Woods; and an infant sister, ValJean Atkins.

Jim demonstrated a special faith which inspired him to love and serve God by sharing his faith with many others and leaving lasting impressions of strong dedication to the Lord.

Jim loved to travel and visit his children and their families. He will be remembered for his unparalleled laughter.

There will be no public visitation.

Local arrangements were entrusted to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Fund/Peppi’s House at https://www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/hospice/donate-to-tmc-hospice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

