Lori Ann Runninger, 58, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by God and her loved ones after a courageous battle with lung and brain cancer on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Born July 23, 1962, she is the daughter of Nyall Sharrar whom still survives and the late Thelma Sharrar.

She was formerly married to Robert Runninger, who survives.

Lori was a graduate of Cranberry High School, class of 1980.

She enjoyed playing bingo and watching Family Feud. She was an advocate for any animal. Her beloved companion, Tootsie, remained by her side. Lori was a stay at home mom and loved taking care of her children.

Lori was full of life. She could make anyone laugh and always had to be the life of the party. She’ll be remembered for her kind heart and humor.

In addition to her father, Nyall Sharrar, she is survived by two children, a son, Nathan Runninger of Oil City, and a daughter, Jennifer Runninger of Oil City; a sister, Brenda Ziegler and her significant other, Howard Hubler of Rockland, also survive her. Her favorite rock star and companion of several years, Martin “Clem” Durachko of New Bethlehem.

Also surviving are two grandchildren, whom she adored, Kaylyn Blum, of Franklin and Koen Cooper, of Franklin; a niece, Abygail Sharrar and her two daughters, Ava and Nora, all of York, PA; and two nephews, Ryan Lapek of Oil City and Parker Rihel of Rouseville.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Steven Sharrar and Bryan Sharrar, both of Oil City. Also preceding her is an infant grandson, Cameron Reichel.

A few family friends who survive, Kathy English, of Oregon who is like a sister, and Gary McFarland of Parker.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27th, from 10 am to noon with a funeral service to follow, with the Rev. Larry Williams, Pastor of Faith Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the local humane society.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

