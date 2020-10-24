 

Man Caught With Marijuana Grow Operation in New Bethlehem Enters Guilty Plea

Saturday, October 24, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

marijuana-arrestCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man entered a guilty plea on Wednesday on felony drug charges stemming from the discovery of a marijuana grow operation in his home.

Russell Foster Ceranski, 54, pleaded guilty to the following charges in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on October 21:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Ceranski remains free on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

Sentencing for the case is scheduled for November 18.

Details of the case:

On Friday, December 20, members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Vice Unit executed a sealed search warrant at a residence on Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem Borough, according to a criminal complaint filed on December 23.

Upon executing the search warrant, marijuana plants, processed marijuana, scales, and packaging material were located and seized, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Russell Foster Ceranski was then read his Miranda warnings and related that he told police that he grows the marijuana himself and sells it for approximately $10.00 per gram. He related there were approximately three ounces of processed marijuana with a value of approximately $800.00.

Ceranski also stated that he purchases cocaine for approximately $1,700.00 per ounce and sells it for approximately $100.00 per gram, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, December 20.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

