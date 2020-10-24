Sligo Borough Continues Search for Footbridge Funding

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – It has been over four years since the footbridge on Route 58 used by walkers to the Sligo Elementary School required emergency measures to temporarily repair a hole in the footbridge.

(Photo: Sligo footbridge in 2016 with “temporary” repairs.)

Ed Myers and Ron Simpson, from Sligo Borough Maintenance Department, attached the plywood cover over the hole’s center. They added additional pieces at each end of the center plywood section.

The “temporary” plywood remains there as Sligo Borough continues to search for funding for a permanent repair, and efforts were highlighted at the October meeting of Sligo Borough Council.

Secretary Janey Corle said she was going to reply to the Multi-Modal Transportation Grant.

“I talked with state representative Donna Oberlander, and she said she had already issued a letter of support for our project when we put in our DCED application on July 31.

“Donna said she told them it was her top priority project through DCED. Senator Scott Hutchinson’s office also said it would be making a call to DCED in support. The Sligo Elementary school also sent us an email wanting permission to edit some of the grant application information.

“Also, the Sligo Elementary School was going to request support for a project from the Eccles Lesser Foundation. The foundation already granted $25,000.00 for this project last year. We were urged to reapply this year for additional funding.”

The footbridge is also used during the summer months by residents visiting the COG pool.

PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year, and funding will become available in June of 2021.

Council approved taking action requesting a grant of $130,690.00.

During a 2016 Council meeting, Clarion County Bridge Inspectors presented recommendations on what was needed, and several companies offered estimates on the future repair. Preliminary estimates include a temporary fix at $16,000.00; sandblasting and removal of all decking, replacing it at $165,000.00; and replacing the whole bridge with a pre-fab bridge at $117,000.00 and doesn’t include removal costs of the old one.

“This is going to give us time to look at our options,” said Chuck Marsh at the meeting. “We don’t have money to do this, so we have to look for grant money and possibly some county money.”

In another school-related matter, the Sligo Elementary School Administration was approached about a crossing guard at Shamrock Drive and Miller Street intersection.

The school will try to have school police or a teacher at Shamrock Drive and Miller Street intersection. Several councilmembers said they had seen neither school police nor a teacher at the crossing.

Several council members were excited with the news that Senate Bill 101 will amend the state highway law and require PennDOT to maintain drainage facilities on state highways in communities of less than 2,500. Drainage problems along Colerain Street have caused numerous problems over the years, and counsel welcomes the state retaking that responsibility.

House Bill 1069 will amend the Sunshine Act to require a public agency, including boroughs, to post public meeting agendas no later than 24 hours before starting a meeting.

In other business:

• Sligo Trick-or-Treat night is October 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Sligo Improvements Committee is holding a Kids’ Halloween Party at the SVFD ballfields on October 25 and an adult Halloween party at the Rec Center on October 31.

• Council requested its insurance agent add liability and property coverage at 405 Colerain Street (Veterans Memorial Park).

“No one previously requested adding the park to our insurance coverage,” said Corle. “This is the property where the pole was knocked down and was brought to my attention. We got a value of the property from the committee.”

• Sligo Borough did not receive payment from HMVP Holdings LLC (previously occupied by Family Dollar) for mowing and trimming. Council will request its attorney, Knox Law, to file the lien.

• The Keystone Collections Group offered delinquent per capita and occupation tax collection services. Sligo Borough currently uses GH Harris.

• Deluca Glass of Slippery Rock examined the Rec Center windows and reported the windows are no longer made. Deluca proposed to furnish and install 23 bronze windows that would be screwed shut and no longer be operable at the cost of $5,965.00.

“We are not going to do it because we can’t have the windows all fastened tight, so you can’t open them,” said Corle. “The frames around the windows are deteriorating. We just had them looked at to see about replacing. They don’t make those windows anymore. We will contact the county commissioners and see if their grant writer would be knowledgeable about any grants to replace the windows.”

