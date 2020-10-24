Newbie Man Charged With Selling Prescription Drugs Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who reportedly sold prescription drugs to confidential informants waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 60-year-old Douglas P Brown were waived for court on Tuesday, October 20:

Charges from the October 26, 2018 purchase:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Charges from the November 8, 2018 purchase:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Charges from the January 10, 2019 purchase:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

All of the charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Brown is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from several controlled purchases that took place over the span of nearly three months.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on October 26, 2018, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of five Alprazolam 0.5mg pills, a Schedule IV controlled substance, from Douglas P Brown in exchange for $10.00 in U.S. currency utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) to execute the purchase.

The complaint states the C.I. contacted Brown via phone, and during the conversation, Brown stated he had at least two or three “pink lottery tickets” to get rid of, which the C.I. said was code for Xanax.

The C.I. was provided with $10.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency, and police observed as the C.I. went to Brown’s residence. The C.I. then returned with five orange pills marked “MYLAN” “A3.”

In addition, the C.I. reported that Brown had provided the pills for the $10.00 cans and stated it would be $12.00 “next time.”

According to a second complaint, on November 8, 2018, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of one Oxycontin 40mg pill, a Schedule II controlled substance, from Douglas Brown in exchange for $30.00 in U.S. currency, utilizing a C.I. to execute the purchase.

The complaint states the C.I. contacted Brown via phone and asked about the price for oxycontin. Brown then responded they were $30.00 each, and the C.I. asked Brown for two, but Brown said he only had one for sale.

The C.I. was provided with $30.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency and police observed as the C.I. went to Brown’s residence. The C.I. then returned with one yellow Oxycontin pill with markings “OP” “40.”

According to a third complaint, on January 10, 2019, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of one Oxycontin 40mg pill, a Schedule II controlled substance, from Brown in exchange for $50.00 in U.S. currency, utilizing a C.I. to execute the purchase.

The complaint states the C.I. contacted Brown via text message to arrange for the purchase of Oxycontin for $50.00.

The C.I. was provided with $50.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency, and police observed as the C.I. went to Brown’s residence. The C.I. then returned with one yellow Oxycontin pill with markings “OP” “40.”

Based on the investigation, Brown was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:50 a.m. on October 7, 2020, on charges from the three controlled purchases.

