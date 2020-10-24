One New COVID-19 Death Reported in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 24, that there were 2,043 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 192,622.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/24/20 – 2,043



10/23/20 – 2,21910/22/20 – 2,06310/21/20 – 1,42510/20/20 – 1,55710/19/20 – 1,10310/18/20 – 1,269

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 622 16 638 20 Butler 1555 24 1579 27 Clarion 200 3 203 4 Clearfield 427 7 434 7 Crawford 438 11 449 3 Elk 143 8 151 2 Forest 18 0 18 1 Indiana 1028 23 1051 16 Jefferson 158 4 162 4 McKean 112 6 118 2 Mercer 969 15 984 25 Venango 203 8 211 1 Warren 62 0 62 1





The department will no longer be including counties with increases of more than 100 cases in the daily releases. The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 17 and October 23 is 232,253 with 11,679 positive cases. There were 38,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 23.

There are 8,654 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 29 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 2,395 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,215,057 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 15 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in October; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,252 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,489 cases among employees, for a total of 30,741 at 1,043 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,702 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,971 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Oct. 23:

· Provided Pennsylvania State Police enforcement data.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

· Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play StoreOpens In A New Window and the Apple App StoreOpens In A New Window by searching for “covid alert pa”.

