Smethport Outlasts Union/A-C Valley, Advances to District Finals

SMETHPORT, Pa. – The Smethport Hubbers put in a trademark gritty performance, outlasting Union/A-C Valley to win 12-10. The win puts the Hubbers into the D9 Class A Finals.

(Noah Lent, Photo Courtesy of: Barb Davis)

The contest was a hotly contested defensive affair, as Smethport prevented Union/A-C Valley from gaining any meaningful yards, while the Falcon Knights employed a bend-but-don’t-break approach to success. Eli Penny was Union/A-C Valley’s defensive leader, tallying eight tackles and two sacks. Despite their offensive struggles, Union/A-C Valley took a 10-6 lead into halftime. Tanner Merwin took a kick return 85 yards to the house, and the Falcon Knights kicked home a late second quarter field goal to expand their lead to four.

After both sides failed to make headway for most of the second half, Smethport finally broke down the Union/A-C Valley defense as Noah Lent connected with Ryli Burritt for the decisive 22-yard touchdown pass. Burritt was fantastic in the win, as he had six catches for 120 yards, and also hauled in an interception. Lent threw for 183 yards in Smethport’s big win.

Smethport will play in the D9 Class A Title Game against the winner of Saturday’s game between Redbank Valley and Coudersport. The championship game will be played at Brockway on Saturday, October 31 at 1:00pm.

