SPONSORED: Great Tips to Reduce Your Auto Insurance Premium From Carrier Insurance

CLARION, Pa – Next to your home, your automobile is often the most expensive piece of property you own.
As a result, it is important to seek the best value when buying your insurance. To ensure that you have the proper protection, there are a number of ways that you can reduce the cost of your auto insurance premiums while obtaining the coverage that you need including:
Deductibles
Choosing higher deductibles for Collision and Comprehensive coverage is an easy and cost-effective way to lower your auto insurance bill. In many cases, the premium savings realized by switching to a higher deductible may be enough to offset the cost difference of an increased deductible in just a few years.
*Be sure to ask Carrier Insurance about the disappearing deductible program.
Discounts
- Multi-Policy – By insuring your auto and home with Carrier Insurance, you will receive a discount on your auto premium as well as your homeowner’s insurance premium.
- Multi-Car – If you insure two or more cars with Carrier Insurance and they are owned and used by the individual and/or relatives living in the same house, you receive a discount.
Driver Related Discounts
Good drivers who have no accidents or violations receive the most competitive rates but there are other factors that can reduce your premiums even further including:
- Driver Training – If you have a young driver under age 21 insured who has completed an accredited driver-training course, you will receive a premium discount.
- College Student – Young, unmarried, full-time college students who spend most of the college term away from home, without the use of an auto are eligible for this discount.
- Age 55 & Over – Cars driven primarily by an insured who is 55 and over receive a discount on the Bodily Injury, Property Damage, Medical Payments, Personal Injury Protection, Comprehensive, and collision premiums.
- Accident Prevention Course (IL, NY, PA, TN, VA only) – If the principal operator is age 55, you may receive an additional discount in these states if you voluntarily and successfully complete an approved Motor Vehicle Accident Protection Course.
Vehicle Related Discounts
You can save even more money on your auto insurance by choosing a vehicle with the following safety equipment:
- Passive Restraints – If your vehicle is equipped with factory-installed automatic seat belts or airbags, you will receive a discount on the Medical Payments or Personal Injury Protection portion of your premiums.
- Anti-Theft Devices – You may receive a discount on the comprehensive portion of your premium if your vehicle has active or passive anti-theft devices.
- Anti-Lock Brakes – Vehicles with factory-installed anti-lock brake systems on all four wheels are eligible for this discount that applies to the Bodily Injury and Property Damage coverages.
