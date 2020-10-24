Strattanville Man Accused of Selling Meth to Confidential Informant, Helping Woman Flee House Arrest

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville man is facing felony charges for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant, as well as allegedly helping a woman attempting to flee house arrest.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Colton Randall Bowser.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 18, 2019, CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) made a controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Colton Bowser for $175.00 in U.S. currency.

The complaint states CNET utilized a confidential informant (C.I.) and had CNET officers monitoring the exchange, which occurred in Clarion Township.

The substance Bowser provided tested positive as methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, the complaint notes.

According to a second complaint, on November 26, 2019, CNET made a second controlled purchase of crystal methamphetamine from Colton Bowser for $150.00 in U.S. currency.

The complaint states CNET utilized a confidential informant (C.I.) and had CNET officers monitoring the exchange, which occurred in Clarion Township.

The substance Bowser provided tested positive as methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance, the complaint notes.

According to a third criminal complaint, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to assist Clarion County Probation at a motel in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

At the scene, police were informed that Colton Bowser stated he had picked up Brayanna Aites from her residence in Toby Township. Aites is currently on house arrest on felony charges, and police were informed that her SCRAM ankle monitor bracelet went offline earlier that day.

Police then interviewed Bowser.

According to the complaint, Bowser told police he picked up Aites at her residence, drove her to Rimersburg Borough, and dropped her off in the parking lot of the old Dollar General. He reported Aites said she would be “leaving for a while” and going to Ohio. He told police he used her debit card at an ATM to withdraw $400.00 and went back and gave the card and money to Aites and said Aites then left in a Red Honda Civic with a white male.

The complaint states Bowser told police he drove back to the motel where he was staying and then received a phone call from Aites saying she had cut off her ankle bracelet and left it in the vehicle and needed him to “get rid of it.” He then threw the ankle bracelet in the trees behind the motel.

Police recovered the ankle bracelet in the area where the man reported throwing it, according to the complaint.

Bowser was arraigned at 9:00 p.m. on October 14.

He faces the following charges related to the November 18, 2019 incident:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He faces the following charges related to the November 26, 2019 incident:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He faces the following charges related to the October 14, 2020 incident:

– Conspiracy – Flight To Avoid Appreh/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Bowser is scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller and Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:45 a.m. on November 24.

