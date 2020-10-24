The Sugar Tree Boutique Looking Forward to Another Successful Year

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Going into its second year as a brick-and-mortar boutique, The Sugar Tree is ramping up its clothing lines to attract shoppers of all ages.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Located in downtown Clarion, The Sugar Tree Boutique, a fun and trendy shop, offers all the newest styles and hottest fashion pieces from tops, bottoms, shoes and boots, bags and purses, and jewelry to specialty items.

Celebrating its one year anniversary, owner Kayla Wayland told exploreClarion.com, “We have grown since our opening a year ago, so I have increased my lines. We now carry Little Girls and Tween clothing.

“I have also added shoes and boots to my in-store inventory.”

With autumn in our midst and the temperature dropping, the Sugar Tree has new inventory arriving every week offering fall and winter clothing for that layered look.

As we approach the holidays, Kayla will have new inventory for your Christmas shopping.

“My online boutique and services will continue to be available,” Kayla said.

“Customers can order online and pick the items up at the store or they can be shipped to your house.”

Owner Kayla Wayland started The Sugar Tree because of her love for great, fun, and flirty clothes that are at the same time functional, comfortable, and affordable.

She is a native of Clarion, and her family has been local for many generations.

The boutique is located at 503 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

Hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.mm.

Sunday: CLOSED

For people who prefer to shop online or for those who just want to get a glimpse of what the shop offers, visit the Sugar Tree Boutique website here.

Follow the Sugar Tree Boutique’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/shopthesugartreeboutique/ for their latest news.

