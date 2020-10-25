A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers, mainly between 11am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 54.

