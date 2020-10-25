 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegetable Frittata

Sunday, October 25, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

When you’re looking for something healthy but you don’t have much time, this vegetable frittata is the perfect solution!

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
1 garlic clove, minced
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 medium red potatoes, cooked and cubed
1 small zucchini, cubed
6 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pinch pepper

Directions

-Preheat broiler. In a 10-in. cast-iron or ovenproof skillet, saute onion, peppers and garlic in 2 tablespoons of oil until the vegetables are tender. Remove vegetables with a slotted spoon; set aside.

-In the same skillet over medium heat, lightly brown potatoes in remaining oil. Add vegetable mixture and zucchini; cook for 4 minutes.

-In a bowl, beat eggs, salt and pepper; pour over vegetables. Cover and cook for 8-10 minutes or until eggs are nearly set. Broil 6 in. from the heat for 2 minutes or until eggs are set on top. Cut into wedges.


