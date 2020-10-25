 

Clarion-Limestone to Receive T-Mobile Cellular Hotspots

Sunday, October 25, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ipad-laptop-tablet-computer-techCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone School District will be receiving a number of free cellular hotspots from T-Mobile for student use.

Management Information Systems Director Max Lowrie made the announcement at Thursday evening’s Clarion-Limestone school board meeting.

“We are one of the first schools to receive cellular hotspots from T-Mobile for free,” Lowrie said.

He noted school officials will be meeting in the near future to start discussing the distribution of those hotspots to the families of the students who need them.

Superintendent Amy Glasl was also able to secure an additional grant that will allow the district to purchase another 25 iPads for the first-grade class, Lowrie added.

“So when we get the Chromebook, we’re good to go on a one-to-one (student to device ratio) program.”

Glasl credited Elementary Principal Kristie Taylor for connecting the school with the T-Mobile program that is offering the hotspots.

She went on to report the district has also been able to procure another grant to get 20 additional hot spots for students, on top of the 41 they will be receiving from T-Mobile.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

