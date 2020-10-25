Plans for Bike Trail Extension at Oil Creek State Park Moving Forward

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Virtual Zoom meeting was recently held regarding plans to extend the bike trail at Oil Creek State Park from the park office to Route 8.

The meeting, which was held on October 16, included representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), as well as representatives from the Oil Region Alliance and local elected officials.

Representatives from DCNR and Oil Creek State Park presented trail design options for the extension, which Kim Harris, of the Oil Region Alliance and the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance, noted would help fill in one of the major “gaps” on the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.

“This section (of trail) is extremely important,” Harris said.

The main presenter during the meeting was John Buerkle of Pashek + MTR, the Pittsburgh planning and landscape architecture firm that has been working on the project.

According to Buerkle, they considered many possible “alignments,” or paths, for the trail, taking into consideration everything from ADA requirements, railroad crossings, water crossings, the slope/grade of a given area, flood plains, other trails, and even historic resources and amenities of the park.

They then divided it into three sections and looked at several possible routes through each section and a feasibility analysis of the costs.

After a great deal of consideration, they then narrowed down all of the possibilities to just two possible overall alignments, one of which is estimated to cost a total of just under $12 million to complete, and the other of which is estimated at a cost of just under $10 million.

According to Buerkle, the second of the two options is the one he would recommend, as it would more likely appeal to a larger audience of trail users because it keeps people off of the road, while the first of the two options follows the road for a distance.

Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene, who was attending the meeting, noted that he would prefer keeping riders off the road for safety reasons and was glad that was the less costly of the two options.

Breene also brought up the question of funding for the project.

According to Ben Cassidy of the DCNR, there is currently $1.65 million earmarked through capital funding for phase one of the project, which will connect the McClintock Trail up through the Blood Farm area, and other funding sources are being explored for future phases of the project.

Senator Scott Hutchinson, who was also in attendance, noted that the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, being nearby, should be involved in the planning, as well.

“I think everyone can be accommodated. I think (the) railroad and the bike trail are both phenomenal attractions in our area, and we want to do what’s right for both entities,” Hutchinson noted.

While the majority of the support during the meeting seemed to lean toward the second of the two options, Jeff Anna of the DCNR noted they will be taking a period of time to collect comments and feedback on the proposals before making a final decision.

