Rimersburg Man, Jefferson County Woman Charged After Domestic Scuffle Face Hearings on Friday

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings have been scheduled for a Rimerburg man and a Brockway woman facing criminal charges related to a domestic incident involving curtains that were set on fire.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Jeremy Todd Lewis, of Rimersburg, and 25-year-old Whitney Elizabeth Baxter, of Brockway, are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 9:00 a.m. on October 30.

Lewis and Baxter face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Baxter also faces one additional second-degree simple assault charge.

Both defendants are currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail each.

The charges stem from an incident in Snyder Township in late July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 22, DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Olivio Drive in Snyder Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a domestic incident.

At the scene, police spoke to the two individuals involved, Jeremy Todd Lewis and Whitney Elizabeth Baxter.

According to the complaint, Lewis reported he was eating breakfast when Baxter “went off” and began yelling while holding a machete. He stated that during the argument, he “accidentally caught the curtain on fire.” Then while attempting to take the curtains outside, Baxter allegedly had a box cutter and would not let him past her. He said Baxter then began cutting him with the box cutter on the right side of his back and right leg. He told police he then shoved Baxter out of the way, causing her to fall over garbage.

The complaint states Baxter told police she kicked Lewis out of the house the previous day, but woke up and found him there in the morning. She reported that she then confronted him about being abusive and told him to get out. She told police Lewis then pushed her and grabbed her by the throat, and said that when she called the police, Lewis set the curtains on fire, threw her to the ground, and left the house.

The complaint notes Lewis had cuts/scratches on his lower back and right leg, and Baxter had cuts/scratches on her neck and lower back.

Lewis and Baxter were both arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 1:30 p.m. on July 22.

