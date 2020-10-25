Say What?!: Man’s Mistake While Buying Lottery Ticket Earns Him $2 Million

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mi. – A Michigan man said he made a mistake while buying his lottery ticket that turned a $1 million jackpot into a $2 million payday.

Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights, told Michigan Lottery officials he accidentally bought two identical tickets for the June 9 Mega Millions drawing using the lottery’s website.

