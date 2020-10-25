SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering a Turkey Dinner on Sunday, Daily Specials, Seating Limited
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, October 25. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
Due to restrictions, seating is very limited. To-go orders are always available. Just call to order.
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, October 25 – Turkey Dinner
- Monday, October 26 – Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, October 27 – Liver and Onions
- Wednesday, October 28 – 4 pc. Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, October 29 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan
- Friday, October 30 – Fish
- Saturday, October 31 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pick up your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Hours for to-go and delivery are:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.