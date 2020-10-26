Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Near Emlenton, One Driver Injured

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash injuring one man that occurred on Interstate 80 near Emlenton.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:12 p.m. on September 29 on Interstate 80 westbound near the 43.1-mile marker, in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, operated by 60-year-old Nicholas M. Tadla, of McDonald, Ohio, was traveling west in the right-hand lane when Tadla lost control and hit the back tires of a 2019 Freightliner Cascade truck, operated by 31-year-old Saeed A. Allen, of Philadelphia, that was passing Tadla’s vehicle in the left lane.

Tadla’s vehicle bounced off the back tire and began to rotate clockwise. It then traveled across the right lane and struck the guide rail with the front left driver’s side bumper. It continued to rotate, scraping the left side of the car off the guide rail, then struck the rear driver’s side bumper into the guide rail approximately 60 feet after where it made initial contact. After striking the guide rail for a second time, the vehicle rotated out into the right lane of travel and came to rest facing north.

Tadla, Allen, and Allen’s passenger, identified as 42-year-old Thomas J. Gillis, of Philadelphia, were all using seat belts.

According to police, Tadla suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Allen and Gillis were not injured.

Tadla’s vehicle sustained significant damage to the front and rear bumpers and minor damage to the sides. It was towed from the scene by Hovis Truck Service.

Emlenton Fire Department and Emlenton Area Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Tadla was charged with a traffic violation.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

