Sen. Mastriano Visits Clarion for Annual Republican Banquet

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Senator Doug Mastriano visited Clarion for the Annual Clarion County Republican Committee Fall Banquet.

The banquet held on Thursday at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion featured keynote speaker Senator Douglas Mastriano (R-Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, York County – pictured above), with remarks by Senator Scott Hutchinson (R-Venango/Butler/Forest/Clarion/Warren) and Representative Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest).

Clarion County Republican Committee Chairperson Rick Rathfon served as the Emcee for the event, and Lexis Twentier, Clarion County Young Republican Chairperson, gave tribute to two members of the committee, Randall Stom and Richard “Dick” Garrard, who have passed.

Stom was the Clarion County Coroner and funeral director at Goble Funeral Home. He served the community through his memberships and service to multiple organizations.

Garrard, a proud veteran, was an active committee member. He served the community as the mayor of Foxburg.

Representative Oberlander and Senator Hutchinson, who are both up for reelection in the November general election, spoke briefly before Hutchinson introduced Senator Douglas Mastriano.

In Hutchinson’s introduction, he noted Mastriano’s rising popularity as a “social media rockstar,” calling him “a great asset to the Senate.”

Senator Mastriano, a combat veteran and the son of a career U.S. Navy man, was elected to serve as the Senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District in May of 2019.

In addressing the crowd, Mastriano noted we are currently living in “a strange time.”

“Is this a rodeo we’re in? It seems like a clown circus. Sometimes when I see the governor talking, it’s like an SNL skit,” Mastriano said.

He went on to focus on the ongoing fight against the governor’s pandemic mitigation restrictions in Harrisburg, noting Hutchinson and Oberlander’s efforts, saying our local area has “got two fighters here.”

“When in American history have our basic freedoms and rights in Pennsylvania been under so much pressure and so much assault and so much question?” Mastriano asked.

Mastriano also stated the fight to end the emergency declaration in Pennsylvania is paramount.

“We’ve got to hold this ground, or else we’ll lose our freedom,” he stated.

“I think we should aspire to a better America, a better media, a better governor.”

