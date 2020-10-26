A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Light rain likely, mainly between 8am and 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of light rain, mainly between 10pm and 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of light rain, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of light rain, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Rain likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of rain before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

