 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Halloween Handwiches

Monday, October 26, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Create a fun lunch for your kids this week!

Ingredients

12 Rhodes Dinner Rolls, thawed but still cold
1 egg, beaten

Sesame or caraway seeds
Assorted sandwich fillings

Directions

-Flatten one roll into a 4-in. x 5-in. rectangle. Make 4 equal cuts into one end for fingers, cutting the thumb strip three-fourths of the length of the dough and the finger strips one-half the length. Repeat steps for second hand making cuts opposite. Separate the fingers slightly.

-Pull the thumb strip off to the side and cut in half. Tuck the cut off piece under the palm and press into the dough. Place hands on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush with egg and sprinkle with seeds if desired. Repeat with remaining rolls to make a total of 6 right hands and 6 left hands.

-Cover with plastic wrap that has been coated with cooking spray. Let rise 45 minutes or until almost doubled. Remove wrap. Bake at 350° for 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Use a right and left hand to make a sandwich.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.