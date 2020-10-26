Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Halloween Handwiches

Create a fun lunch for your kids this week!

Ingredients

12 Rhodes Dinner Rolls, thawed but still cold

1 egg, beaten



Sesame or caraway seedsAssorted sandwich fillings

Directions

-Flatten one roll into a 4-in. x 5-in. rectangle. Make 4 equal cuts into one end for fingers, cutting the thumb strip three-fourths of the length of the dough and the finger strips one-half the length. Repeat steps for second hand making cuts opposite. Separate the fingers slightly.

-Pull the thumb strip off to the side and cut in half. Tuck the cut off piece under the palm and press into the dough. Place hands on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush with egg and sprinkle with seeds if desired. Repeat with remaining rolls to make a total of 6 right hands and 6 left hands.

-Cover with plastic wrap that has been coated with cooking spray. Let rise 45 minutes or until almost doubled. Remove wrap. Bake at 350° for 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Use a right and left hand to make a sandwich.

