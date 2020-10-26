Clarion Hospital Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 23 new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The previous report was released on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, October 26, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/22/2020: 6,456

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 5,181

Positives: 224

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/22/2020: 21,719

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 8,349

Positives: 352

Hospital Inpatients. As of 10/23/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital:

4 patients. 1 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

5 patients. 2 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Don’t touch your face.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

– Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.