CNET: Newbie Man Busted for Selling Prescription Medication to Confidential Informant

Monday, October 26, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

pills-1190217_1280NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges were filed against a New Bethlehem man who reportedly sold prescription medication to confidential informants.

Court documents indicate Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) filed criminal charges against 71-year-old William D. Neiswonger.

According to three criminal complaints filed by Clarion County Detectives on October 21, 2020, CNET conducted controlled purchases of Clonazepam pills, a schedule IV controlled substance, from William D. Neiswonger in exchange for U.S. currency on February 7, 2019, February 28, 2019, and April 18, 2019, utilizing a confidential informant.

The purchases were made under surveillance by CNET officers, the complaint notes.

Neiswonger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on October 21, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (three counts)
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)
– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

Neiswonger is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail on each of the cases.

Preliminary hearings for all three cases are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on November 3, with Judge Miller presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

