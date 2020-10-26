Helen L. Shedrick Zuck, 74, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday October 24, 2020, from her battle with cancer.

She was surrounded by family and friends.

Helen was born on June 9, 1946, in Bath, NY, daughter of the late Raymond I. Shedrick & Janet Crittsinger Shedrick.

She married David Zuck Sr. on March 9, 1990, and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2018.

Helen was employed at Kay’s Smorgasbord in Oil City.

She was not only a waitress and bartender, but she and her husband Dave also ran their Karaoke business there on Friday and Saturday nights and for special occasions and holidays.

Helen is survived by two stepchildren, David E. Zuck Jr. of Oil City, and Daniel J. Zuck of Tippery. She also has two grandsons, Joshua & his wife Hannah Gamble of Franklin, and Justin David Zuck of Franklin. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Michel & her husband Pete of NC, and Patricia Shedrick of Oil City; two brothers, Carl Memory & his wife Sandy of CA, and Raymond I. Shedrick & wife Ruth of NY. Additionally she is survived by a brother-in-law, Robert Zuck & his wife Lori of Oil City; and two sisters in law, Carol Baum of Oil City, and Rita Zuck of Oil City

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine Shedrick and Susan Krisher and a brother Raymond C. Shedrick.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M., Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday in the Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Venango County VNA Hospice Foundation.

Special thanks to Elizabeth, Alexis, Gregg, Amy, Phyllis, Julie Ann, Lacy, Betty, and Joyce who took special care of Helen.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

