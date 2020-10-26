George Herman Ruth, 70, of West Hickory, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Friday, October 23, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Born December 7, 1949, in Oil City, he was one of nine children of the late John and Mamie Stone Ruth.

On November 27, 1974, he was married to the love of his life, Paula R. Ruth, who proceeded him in death on January 11, 2020. He enjoyed traveling the country with his wife and spending time at their camp.

George served two tours in the Vietnam War as an Aircraft Mechanic and Machine Gunner where he received 6 air medals. He became a pastor in 1987 at Victory Bible Institute in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1988, he began prison ministry and was Chaplain of the Venango County Prison from 1996 to 1998. After retiring from ministry in 2002, George served as a General Foreman in the Boilermakers Local 101 for many years. He had a love for dirt track racing and enjoyed racing modified and sprints.

Surviving are five children and eleven grandchildren: George Ruth and his wife Rhondi of State College and their children Kyle and Erin, Shelby Ruth and her partner Heather Matthews of Tionesta and their children Maddie and Jayce, Cody Ruth and his wife Amber of Titusville, and their children Behr and Bristol, Britney Donato and her husband Travis of Tionesta and their children Alexis and Aaliyah, and Brandy Hitchcock and her husband Brian of Tionesta and their children Preston, Madison, and Graham.

Also surviving are Geroge’s sisters, Lillie Costabile and Mamie Perrett, and one brother, David Ruth and his wife Joyce.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was proceeded in death by an infant child Jeremiah Ruth, and five brothers.

Per George’s request, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on November 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the West Hickory Community Building, 95 Center St. West Hickory, PA 16370.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.