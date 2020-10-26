 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, One New Case Reported in Forest County

Monday, October 26, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 26, that there were 1,407 new cases, in addition to 1,666 new cases reported Sunday, October 25 for a two-day total of 3,073 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 195,695.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 19 and October 25 is 241,113 with 10,410 positive cases. There were 34,763 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 24 and 26,683 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 25.

There were 12 new deaths reported Sunday, October 25, and 7 new deaths reported for Monday, October 26 for a total of 8,673 deaths attributed to COVID-19.A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,241,430 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,478 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 26, 78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/26/20 – 1,407
10/25/20 – 1,666
10/24/20 – 2,043
10/23/20 – 2,219
10/22/20 – 2,063
10/21/20 – 1,425
10/20/20 – 1,557

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  638 17 655 20
Butler  1579 44 1623 27
Clarion 203 13 216 4
Clearfield  434 17 451 7
Crawford  449 29 478 3
Elk 151 4 155 2
Forest  18 1 19 1
Indiana  1051 29 1080 16
Jefferson  162 18 180 4
McKean  118 11 129 2
Mercer 984 31 1015 25
Venango 211 14 225 1
Warren  62 1 63 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 1100 18496
Allegheny 14995 206089
Armstrong 655 8583
Beaver 2246 24226
Bedford 383 5386
Berks 9024 62403
Blair 1186 21010
Bradford 656 9965
Bucks 10053 115300
Butler 1623 26896
Cambria 1035 27352
Cameron 8 520
Carbon 574 10920
Centre 4070 35554
Chester 7936 98636
Clarion 216 3949
Clearfield 451 9384
Clinton 259 4962
Columbia 1050 9521
Crawford 478 10268
Cumberland 2396 37118
Dauphin 4688 53143
Delaware 13269 128814
Elk 155 3063
Erie 2013 33209
Fayette 1002 18543
Forest 19 911
Franklin 2115 24649
Fulton 70 1529
Greene 227 5110
Huntingdon 874 7791
Indiana 1080 10970
Jefferson 180 4065
Juniata 227 2855
Lackawanna 3653 37557
Lancaster 9413 94503
Lawrence 849 9152
Lebanon 2897 23913
Lehigh 6496 70150
Luzerne 5195 54205
Lycoming 950 15730
McKean 129 5268
Mercer 1015 14156
Mifflin 374 7868
Monroe 2001 26307
Montgomery 13695 173180
Montour 295 8350
Northampton 5304 64094
Northumberland 1503 14024
Perry 355 5131
Philadelphia 37500 326801
Pike 617 7704
Potter 49 1365
Schuylkill 1925 23388
Snyder 474 4527
Somerset 398 12219
Sullivan 19 754
Susquehanna 399 5432
Tioga 199 4356
Union 700 16465
Venango 225 5654
Warren 63 4024
Washington 1881 29525
Wayne 283 7529
Westmoreland 4097 50883
Wyoming 114 3369
York 6315 72657

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 30 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,522 cases among employees, for a total of 31,008 at 1,049 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,702 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,067 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

