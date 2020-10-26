Pa. Dept. of Health: 13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, One New Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 26, that there were 1,407 new cases, in addition to 1,666 new cases reported Sunday, October 25 for a two-day total of 3,073 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 195,695.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 19 and October 25 is 241,113 with 10,410 positive cases. There were 34,763 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 24 and 26,683 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 25.

There were 12 new deaths reported Sunday, October 25, and 7 new deaths reported for Monday, October 26 for a total of 8,673 deaths attributed to COVID-19.A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,241,430 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,478 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 26, 78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/26/20 – 1,407

10/25/20 – 1,666

10/24/20 – 2,043

10/23/20 – 2,219

10/22/20 – 2,063

10/21/20 – 1,425

10/20/20 – 1,557

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 638 17 655 20 Butler 1579 44 1623 27 Clarion 203 13 216 4 Clearfield 434 17 451 7 Crawford 449 29 478 3 Elk 151 4 155 2 Forest 18 1 19 1 Indiana 1051 29 1080 16 Jefferson 162 18 180 4 McKean 118 11 129 2 Mercer 984 31 1015 25 Venango 211 14 225 1 Warren 62 1 63 1

