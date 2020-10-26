Police Release Details of Crash That Shut Down Route 66

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash that shut down State Route 66 last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:07 p.m. on October 20 on State Route 66, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 20-year-old Tristian L. Doshak, of Summerville, was operating a 2007 Jeep Liberty traveling north on State Route 66 just north of Zacherl Lane, when he crossed over the center lines into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Peterbilt truck, operated by 52-year-old Eric B. Bowman, of Grove City, head-on.

Both vehicles then traveled south for approximately 74 feet before crossing the northbound lane. Doshak’s vehicle then became dislodged from Bowman’s vehicle after striking a tree. Bowman’s vehicle continued south another 22 feet and struck the northwest corner of a residence.

Doshak suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Bowman was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Doshak was charged with a traffic violation.

