Two Rimersburg Residents Injured in Route 68 Crash

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Rimersburg residents were transported by ambulance following a crash that occurred last week on State Route 68.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:02 p.m. on October 19, on State Route 68 just north of Huey Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 19-year-old Gavin Reesman, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2006 Honda Accord, traveling north on State Route 68 when he lost control of his vehicle and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise.

As it began to rotate, the vehicle crossed into the opposing lane and was struck in the rear passenger side by a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, operated by 56-year-old Michael D. Kessler, of Rimersburg, that was traveling south.

Following the impact, Kessler’s vehicle came to a final rest facing west in the southbound lane, while Reesman’s vehicle began to rotate clockwise and struck a guide rail. The rear bumper of Reesmans’ vehicle then went over the guide rail, causing the vehicle to go airborne. It then began to roll over, rotating clockwise. It traveled approximately 36 feet through the air and landed with the center of the roof on the guide rail and came to a final rest there, facing east.

According to police, Reesman was not using a seat belt. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

Kessler was using a seat belt. He suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Cornman Towing.

Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc. also assisted at the scene.

Reesman was cited for a speed violation.

