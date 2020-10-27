A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Light rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of light rain, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 50. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a chance of rain between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

