Clarion County Office of Elections Announces Polling Location Changes

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to officials at the Clarion County Office of Elections, there have been some changes to the polling places for next week’s election.

Paint Township voters will now be voting at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion located at 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, Pa.

The new voting location for voters from Ashland Township is the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church located at 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox, Pa.

Clarion Borough Second Precinct voters will be returning to their normal polling place at the Clarion Free Library located at 644 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

Some of the changes made to polling places for the spring primary election due to the social distancing required during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in effect.

Piney Township voters will be voting at the Sligo Presbyterian Church located at 403 Colerain Street, Sligo, Pa.

Voters from Elk Township will be voting at the Pine City Recreation Building located at 2713 Pine City Road, Shippenville, Pa.

If you are uncertain about where to vote, you can also check the Department of State Polling Place Search Tool.

The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

