Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Halloween Pumpkin Bars

Get ready for Halloween with this tasty treat!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups pumpkin pie filling

2 cups sugar



1 cup canola oil4 eggs1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt1 cup chopped pecans1 can (16 ounces) cream cheese frostingYellow and red food coloring1/2 cup milk chocolate chipsCandy corn and additional milk chocolate chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat pumpkin, sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually add to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Stir in pecans.

-Pour into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

-Tint frosting orange with yellow and red food coloring. Frost bars; cut into 35 squares.

-In a microwave, melt chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Transfer to a heavy-duty resealable plastic bag; cut a small hole in a corner of the bag. Decorate as desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.