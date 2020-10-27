Connie Joan (Kelso) Borden, 78, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the morning hours of October 26, 2020, while a resident at the McKinley Health Center.

She was born on December 24, 1941, to the late Fred Everdale Kelso Sr. and Mildred (Foulks) Kelso in Brookville, PA. She graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1959. She married David Earl Borden at the Presbyterian Church in Brookville; David preceded her in passing on May 7, 1990.

Connie was caregiver to her children and family. She was a longtime member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church and Order of the Eastern Star in Brookville until she joined with New Bethlehem. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and scrapbooking with Alanna on “scrapbooking weekends”. She loved going on the bus trip to the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City.

Her children and grandchildren were the love of her life. She will be missed dearly, although her family is happy that she has been reunited with her husband.

She is survived by one daughter; Brenda (James) O’Shea; one sister; Carol K. (Guy) Baughman; one sister in law; Anne (Park) Kelso; another son in law; Alan Reitz; and two grandchildren; Alanna Reitz and Nicholas Reitz.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by her daughter; Elizabeth “Betsy” Reitz; and one brother; Fred E. Kelso Jr.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 4pm to 7pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held privately by the family. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org or to the Brookville Presbyterian Church, 100 S. White Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

