Forest County Republican Party Announces Essay Contest Winners

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Republican Party has announced the winners of their annual essay contest.

Anna Culver and Jessica Wagner were named the winners of this year’s essay contest.

Each year, the Forest County Republican Party sponsors an essay contest in cooperation with the Forest Area School District and presents the awards for the contest during their annual Republican Dinner Fundraiser.

However, this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the committee made the decision not to have the annual dinner.

While the dinner was canceled, the committee didn’t want to let local students down, so they still held the contest. Students were asked to write an essay based on this question: “How is Your Voice Heard Through Your Right to Vote in Fee Elections?”

The winners, Anna Culver and Jessica Wagner, were recently awarded their monetary prize of $200.00 each.

