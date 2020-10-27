Hearing for Corsica Man Who Led Police on High Speed Chase Set for Next Tuesday

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday for a Corsica man who reportedly led police on a high-speed chase on Route 322 in September.

Court documents indicate 34-year-old Jeremiah Andrew Gibbs is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

He faces the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Operate Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Improper Pass (Overtaking vehicle on the left), Summary (three counts)

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that began in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, in early September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, Officer Turnbull, of the Brookville Borough Police, observed a blue four-door sedan traveling west on Main Street with its muffler partly hanging from the bottom of the vehicle.

The complaint notes when the patrol vehicle turned around and attempted to get behind the sedan, the sedan began to drive faster. Officer Turnbull then activated his lights to initiate a traffic stop. However, when he came to the top of the hill near Progress Street and West Main Street, he observed the vehicle running a yellow light while pulling away. He then activated his siren, as well.

According to the complaint, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, and Officer Turnbull contacted Jefferson County Control (JCC) seeking backup.

The sedan then passed a vehicle on the double yellow lines on U.S. 322 as it approached the area of the Church of Christ, the complaint states. Officer Turnbull then asked JCC to notify the Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Borough Police, and the Punxsutawney-based State Police to begin responding to the area.

According to the complaint, the sedan passed other traffic, traveling in and out of traffic in the double yellow line area while traveling at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. As Officer Turnbull closed the gap, the vehicle would accelerate away again.

The vehicle then began to slow down approaching the Corsica area, turned onto Olean Trail Road, and stopped in a church parking lot. The driver, later identified as Jeremiah Andrew Gibbs, then exited the vehicle and was ordered to his knees. He and his passenger were then detained.

The complaint notes Gibbs gave consent to search the vehicle, and nothing was found during the search.

According to the complaint, when questioned, Gibbs stated he ran because he knew his inspection was out of date and “blacked out.”

Gibbs was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 7:05 p.m. on September 5.

