James R. “Jamie” Miller, II, 45, of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, formerly of Oil City, died Saturday, October 10, 2020.

He was born March 18, 1975 in Oil City, the son of James R. Miller and his wife Marilyn (his step-mom) of Plumer, and Marcia Wright and her husband Paul (his step-dad) of Salisbury, North Carolina.

Jamie attended schools at Oil City and Cranberry Area.

At the time of his death, he was the proud owner of MII Construction in Tunkhannock.

Jamie enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, the outdoors, his kitty cat Jasper, playing the electric guitar, and talking with and helping his neighbors. He enjoyed talking with his special friend, Doreen.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by numerous other relatives and friends, including John Hynes (his godfather) of Florida, Jim Lemke, Tim Staudt, Jane Head, and Tracey Braden, all of North Carolina, A.J. and Pete Turner, John K. Miller II, Robert Miller II, William K. Miller II, and Connie Shull, all of Pennsylvania, Roxy Miller of North Carolina, Luke Kennedy of West Virginia, William and Linda Miller of Plumer, John and Bev Miller of Plumer, and Steph Miller of Pennsylvania. Also surviving are his step-sisters, Dawn Kerle and her husband Mark and their family of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Cinda Walentoski and her husband Randy and their family of Plumer.

His aunts and uncles include Alan and Sheila Manning of Michigan, Scott and Bonnie Smith of Seneca, Tom and Sheila Smith of Oil City, Jeff Smith and family of Oil City, and Lisa Demaison and James Fritch of Butler.

Jamie was preceded in death by his son, Kodi Miller who died August 17, 2020; his sister, Nichole L. Miller; his grandparents, Wilford and Pearl Norris, William and Jewel Miller, and Margaret J. Miller; and his aunts and uncles: Joan and Jerry Staudt, Bill and Nancy Luce, Richard Norris, and Robert Miller.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements were completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Jamie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

