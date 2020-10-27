Dr. Lisa A. Welms, 56, of Rohnert Park, CA, a former Clarion University student and former resident of Oil City, passed away Friday October 23, 2020 unexpectedly at her home.

Born March 9, 1964 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Gloria Croyle Welms and the late Lawrence E. “Larry” Welms.

Lisa was a graduate of Cranberry High School. She went to Clarion University, Bloomsburg University and later received her doctorate in Audiology. She had worked in California as an Audiologist.

Lisa enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and being in the outdoors, where she enjoyed fishing and canoeing.

In addition to her mother Gloria Welms of Oil City, she is survived by a sister, Holly McCauley & her fiance Quay Hahn of Oil City; two nieces, Lynsey McCauley and Samantha Welms; two nephews, Lance Harris and Nicholas Welms; and a great-nephew, Evan Motter.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Mark Welms, great-grandparents Felicia and Bryan Croyle and grandparents Lester and Twila Welms and Ernie Croyle and June Stevens.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

