Nominations Being Accepted for 2021 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Ghost Town Trail at Nanty GloHARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Pennsylvanians are being asked to nominate their favorite trail for the 2021 Trail of the Year.

The designation is coordinated by the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee to elevate public awareness of the thousands of miles of trails available for public enjoyment in Pennsylvania.  The advisory committee is charged with implementing the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Trails Strategic Plan to develop a statewide land and water trail network.

“In these trying times we see people turning to the outdoors in unprecedented numbers and trails are among the strongest attractions,” Dunn said. “Pennsylvania has it all, from gentle pathways threading through miles of preserved greenways, to remote, rugged trails scaling the state’s magnificent mountains. We want to hear from those who hold these special places close to their heart.”

The 2021 Trail of the Year will be recognized in a news release by the advisory committee and DCNR; a commemorative poster for statewide distribution; a trailhead marker along the trail; and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

For consideration, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by Friday, November 20, 2020. Visit the Trail of the Year webpage to submit the form and supporting materials.

The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2021.

Learn more about the trails covering more than 12,000 miles in Pennsylvania.


