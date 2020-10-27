Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Record 2,751 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 27, that there were 2,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 198,446.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, and today’s increase is the largest daily increase to date.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 20 and October 26 is 245,029 with 12,380 positive cases. There were 34,946 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 26.

There are 8,696 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,254,523 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,699 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 27, 77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/27/20 – 2,751

10/26/20 – 1,407

10/25/20 – 1,666

10/24/20 – 2,043

10/23/20 – 2,219

10/22/20 – 2,063

10/21/20 – 1,425

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 655 35 690 21 Butler 1623 38 1661 28 Clarion 216 4 220 4 Clearfield 451 11 462 7 Crawford 478 12 490 3 Elk 155 5 160 2 Forest 19 0 19 1 Indiana 1080 7 1087 16 Jefferson 180 5 185 4 McKean 129 3 132 2 Mercer 1015 19 1034 25 Venango 225 4 229 1 Warren 63 1 64 1

County Case Counts to Date