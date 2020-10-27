 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Record 2,751 Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 @ 01:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 27, that there were 2,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 198,446.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, and today’s increase is the largest daily increase to date.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 20 and October 26 is 245,029 with 12,380 positive cases. There were 34,946 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 26.

There are 8,696 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,254,523 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,699 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 27, 77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/27/20 – 2,751
10/26/20 – 1,407
10/25/20 – 1,666
10/24/20 – 2,043
10/23/20 – 2,219
10/22/20 – 2,063
10/21/20 – 1,425

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  655 35 690 21
Butler  1623 38 1661 28
Clarion 216 4 220 4
Clearfield  451 11 462 7
Crawford  478 12 490 3
Elk 155 5 160 2
Forest  19 0 19 1
Indiana  1080 7 1087 16
Jefferson  180 5 185 4
McKean  129 3 132 2
Mercer 1015 19 1034 25
Venango 225 4 229 1
Warren  63 1 64 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 1118 18599
Allegheny 15101 206633
Armstrong 690 8596
Beaver 2255 24308
Bedford 392 5430
Berks 9155 62916
Blair 1212 21112
Bradford 701 10097
Bucks 10112 116030
Butler 1661 27033
Cambria 1073 27531
Cameron 8 523
Carbon 581 10954
Centre 4097 35738
Chester 7996 99190
Clarion 220 3976
Clearfield 462 9450
Clinton 261 4978
Columbia 1053 9555
Crawford 490 10359
Cumberland 2438 37478
Dauphin 4745 53551
Delaware 13397 129597
Elk 160 3105
Erie 2054 33405
Fayette 1006 18581
Forest 19 919
Franklin 2168 24901
Fulton 80 1547
Greene 231 5115
Huntingdon 932 7807
Indiana 1087 11035
Jefferson 185 4077
Juniata 231 2866
Lackawanna 3702 37831
Lancaster 9483 95168
Lawrence 865 9204
Lebanon 2964 24276
Lehigh 6541 70484
Luzerne 5273 54592
Lycoming 960 15779
McKean 132 5290
Mercer 1034 14229
Mifflin 381 7917
Monroe 2013 26459
Montgomery 13791 174028
Montour 296 8374
Northampton 5341 64406
Northumberland 1517 14126
Perry 359 5191
Philadelphia 38334 328786
Pike 621 7746
Potter 50 1379
Schuylkill 1975 23581
Snyder 483 4586
Somerset 412 12336
Sullivan 19 757
Susquehanna 403 5504
Tioga 205 4439
Union 699 16543
Venango 229 5682
Warren 64 4046
Washington 1945 29643
Wayne 283 7591
Westmoreland 4169 51047
Wyoming 126 3388
York 6405 73123

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,624 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,539 cases among employees, for a total of 31,163 at 1,052 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,125 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

