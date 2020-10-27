Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Record 2,751 Cases Reported Statewide
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 27, that there were 2,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 198,446.
Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, and today’s increase is the largest daily increase to date.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 20 and October 26 is 245,029 with 12,380 positive cases. There were 34,946 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 26.
There are 8,696 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 2,254,523 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 2,699 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 27, 77% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
10/27/20 – 2,751
10/26/20 – 1,407
10/25/20 – 1,666
10/24/20 – 2,043
10/23/20 – 2,219
10/22/20 – 2,063
10/21/20 – 1,425
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|655
|35
|690
|21
|Butler
|1623
|38
|1661
|28
|Clarion
|216
|4
|220
|4
|Clearfield
|451
|11
|462
|7
|Crawford
|478
|12
|490
|3
|Elk
|155
|5
|160
|2
|Forest
|19
|0
|19
|1
|Indiana
|1080
|7
|1087
|16
|Jefferson
|180
|5
|185
|4
|McKean
|129
|3
|132
|2
|Mercer
|1015
|19
|1034
|25
|Venango
|225
|4
|229
|1
|Warren
|63
|1
|64
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|1118
|18599
|Allegheny
|15101
|206633
|Armstrong
|690
|8596
|Beaver
|2255
|24308
|Bedford
|392
|5430
|Berks
|9155
|62916
|Blair
|1212
|21112
|Bradford
|701
|10097
|Bucks
|10112
|116030
|Butler
|1661
|27033
|Cambria
|1073
|27531
|Cameron
|8
|523
|Carbon
|581
|10954
|Centre
|4097
|35738
|Chester
|7996
|99190
|Clarion
|220
|3976
|Clearfield
|462
|9450
|Clinton
|261
|4978
|Columbia
|1053
|9555
|Crawford
|490
|10359
|Cumberland
|2438
|37478
|Dauphin
|4745
|53551
|Delaware
|13397
|129597
|Elk
|160
|3105
|Erie
|2054
|33405
|Fayette
|1006
|18581
|Forest
|19
|919
|Franklin
|2168
|24901
|Fulton
|80
|1547
|Greene
|231
|5115
|Huntingdon
|932
|7807
|Indiana
|1087
|11035
|Jefferson
|185
|4077
|Juniata
|231
|2866
|Lackawanna
|3702
|37831
|Lancaster
|9483
|95168
|Lawrence
|865
|9204
|Lebanon
|2964
|24276
|Lehigh
|6541
|70484
|Luzerne
|5273
|54592
|Lycoming
|960
|15779
|McKean
|132
|5290
|Mercer
|1034
|14229
|Mifflin
|381
|7917
|Monroe
|2013
|26459
|Montgomery
|13791
|174028
|Montour
|296
|8374
|Northampton
|5341
|64406
|Northumberland
|1517
|14126
|Perry
|359
|5191
|Philadelphia
|38334
|328786
|Pike
|621
|7746
|Potter
|50
|1379
|Schuylkill
|1975
|23581
|Snyder
|483
|4586
|Somerset
|412
|12336
|Sullivan
|19
|757
|Susquehanna
|403
|5504
|Tioga
|205
|4439
|Union
|699
|16543
|Venango
|229
|5682
|Warren
|64
|4046
|Washington
|1945
|29643
|Wayne
|283
|7591
|Westmoreland
|4169
|51047
|Wyoming
|126
|3388
|York
|6405
|73123
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
- Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in October;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in October;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in October; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 10 percent of cases so far in October.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,624 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,539 cases among employees, for a total of 31,163 at 1,052 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 12,125 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
