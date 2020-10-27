Richard D. Vath, 62, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Born in Dayton, OH on September 13, 1958, he was a son of the late Francis L. and Lois Barnes Vath.

He was a 1977 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Rick worked many years in construction and most recently worked at Venango Steel as a laborer.

On May 27, 1977 he married the former Carol Jean Huff and she preceded him in death on January 2, 2015. Rick and Carol are reunited in each other’s arms for eternity.

Surviving are two children, Nicole Vath Sterling of Oil City and Richard Vath II and his wife Raina Hedglin- Vath of Franklin; 4 grandchildren Wyatt James Hedglin, Onnahlei Hedglin-Vath, Brayleigh Vath Sterling and Chase Sterling; a brother Francis Leo Vath and his companion Shelia Wiley and many extended family members. He is additionally survived by his beloved Dog, Ellie.

He will be dearly missed by his special longtime friends, Mike “Huffy” Huff and his wife Cheryl, Kathie Criss and her husband Dave and Denny and Winifred Hiles. Rick’s family will be forever grateful for the care these friends gave to Rick since Carol passed away in 2015.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Peake.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday for a time to celebrate Rick’s life.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences and funeral contributions may be made to the family by visiting Rick’s tribute page at www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.