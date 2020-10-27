Search Continues for Missing Guidance Counselor

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are currently searching for an area man who went missing late last week.

Butler-based State Police say 45-year-old Shawn C. Kelly, of Fairview Township, left his residence around 6:00 p.m. on October 23 and has not been seen or heard from since.

According to police, Kelly left in a black 2012 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration JPL4916.

Kelly, a Clarion University and Slippery Rock University graduate, is currently employed as a guidance counselor at Karns City High School and previously worked at Keystone Elementary School in Knox.

Kelly’s wife reportedly posted a plea for people to help locate Kelly via his Facebook page.

“His phone has been turned off, but the police were able to determine that it was last turned on at 7:30 yesterday (Sunday) morning, and it was in North Washington, near the fire department,” the post states.

“I am posting this to get the word out, just in case someone saw him or heard from him. Or maybe someone has taken him in and doesn’t realize what is really going on. We are so worried and scared for him.”

Friends and family have also created a Finding Shawn Kelly Facebook group that has already reached over 1,800 people online.

Anyone with information regarding Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Butler-based State Police at 724-284-8100.

