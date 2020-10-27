 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: It’s Taco Tuesday at Cousin Basils!

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

taco tuesdayCLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – It’s Taco Tuesday at Cousin Basils’ Restaurant!

Cousin Basils is offering the following tacos today:

– classic taco
– fish taco

– Korean beef taco
– turkey taco

The restaurant also has a wide variety of lunch and dinner specials available. See the menu below.

The restaurant serves food until 9:00 p.m.

Cousin Basils is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.

Cousin Basils is the former Iron Mountain Grille located at the threshold of Cook Forest, just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction.

For additional information, please visit their Facebook page.

Here’s a look at Cousin Basils’ menu:

menu2

apps

menu3

menu4

menu5


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.