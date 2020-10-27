 

State Police Calls: Criminal Trespass, Harassment

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Trespass in Hawthorn Borough

Around 4:46 a.m. on October 15, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a trespass incident at a location on Brookville Street in Hawthorn Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a known 47-year-old Fairmount City man trespassed on a known 51-year-old Fairmount City man’s property.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

Harassment in Knox Borough

Around 9:58 p.m. on October 20, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of harassment.

Police say a 26-year-old Pittsburgh man harassed a 28-year-old Knox man at a location on Popetown Road in Knox Borough.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.


