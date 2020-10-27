State Police Calls: Criminal Trespass, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Trespass in Hawthorn Borough

Around 4:46 a.m. on October 15, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a trespass incident at a location on Brookville Street in Hawthorn Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a known 47-year-old Fairmount City man trespassed on a known 51-year-old Fairmount City man’s property.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

Harassment in Knox Borough

Around 9:58 p.m. on October 20, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of harassment.

Police say a 26-year-old Pittsburgh man harassed a 28-year-old Knox man at a location on Popetown Road in Knox Borough.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.