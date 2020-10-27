State Police Investigating Sexual Abuse of Minor in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say an investigation is underway into a report of sexual abuse of a minor in Redbank Township.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on October 19 on Penn Street, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, which involved a 15-year-old male victim from Fairmount City.

Police say the assault originated through contacting the victim via Facebook.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.