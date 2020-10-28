A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Light rain likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 48. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers between 9pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

