Miss Bonnie Joyce Spence went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Bonnie was the beautiful first-born daughter of the late John R. Spence II and Mary Jane Miller- Spence born on October 18, 1941 in the Oil City hospital.

She attended the public schools of Oil City and graduated from Oil City High School in 1959.

Bonnie was an active member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church, which later became Calvary United Methodist Church. At Calvary, she was active in the youth program, served on the Alter Guild committee and was a faithful Sunday school teacher for 40 years. Bonnie was also active in the Girl Scouts of America. She was a troop leader of Troop 10 at Calvary. Miss Spence was proud of her involvement with the Masonic organization and was a “Rainbow Girl” in the Masonic Organization.

After graduation Bonnie worked for Laidlaw & Company where she read the boards. She worked very hard and earned her brokerage degree. She got her first position at Pennbank in Titusville and later moved to Erie. With the support of her family she transferred to PNC Bank/Key Bank in Pittsburgh and finished her brokerage career at Key Corp in Cleveland.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family: siblings, Linda M. Stine, Jacqueline (Jackie) R. Hargenrader, Marjorie (Margie) J. and Eugene R. Schwab, and John (JR) R. Spence III; nieces/nephews, Kurtis Hargenrader and friend Amy Johnson, Eugene and Michelle Hargenrader, and Melissa and Jeffery Singleton; as well as great-nieces/great-nephews, Tanner and Lillian (Lily) Hargenrader, Kurtis (Alex), Hannah, and Anthony Hargenrader, and Gracie and Spence Singleton. She was also blessed by an amazing bond of friendship with Lynn Toth.

Miss Spence was preceded in death by her beloved parents: John R. Spence II and Mary Jane Miller-Spence; two brother-in-laws Eugene A. Hargenrader and Kenneth L Stine; and a loved Niece Melody J. Spence.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral service be held the following day at the funeral home on Friday, October 30th, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Phillips and Rev. Alison Berke officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

The Family asks that all donations/ blessings be given to the Calvary United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or AseraCare Hospice of Erie.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.